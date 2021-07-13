CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers postponed

Tue, 13 Jul 2021 Source: happyghana.com
The West African Football Union (WAFU-B) has postponed the Zonal Qualifiers for the maiden edition of CAF Women’s Champions League by a week.
According to our source, the organizers are yet to get money for the organization of the tournament hence the postponement.
The competition was initially slated to start on Saturday, July 17th to 30th.
The competition is now postponed to kick off from July 24 to August 5, 2021, in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.
Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies F.C. would be representing Ghana at the maiden edition of the tournament.
Source: happyghana.com
Related Articles:
- Burundi referee to officiate Ahly vs Kaizer Chiefs' CAF Champions League final
- CAF extends deadline for Men's Inter Club Licensing 2021/22
- CAF releases 2021/22 season Interclub information and dates
- CAF Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs stun Wydad in Casablanca
- Zimbabwe to clash with giants Senegal in 2021 COSAFA Cup
- Read all related articles