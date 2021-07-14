CAF Women's Champions League: Yusif Basigi anticipates tough clash against River Angels

Hasaacas Ladies head coach, Yusif Basigi

Hasaacas Ladies head coach Yusif Basigi is anticipating a tough clash between his side and River Angels in the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers.

The Ghanaian League Champions face-off with the Nigerian side in the opening game of the qualifiers.



The tournament was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 17-30 but has been postponed to July 24- 5 August 2021 by the organizers.



Speaking on preparations made by the team ahead of the game against River Angels, Yusif Basigi said: “ I have monitored our first opponent (River Angels). They are not a bad side but trust Hasaacas Ladies because we are equally good so they won’t find it easy with us the same way we won’t find it easy with them because they are a good side.”

“For me, every team is a good team. I learned we have about three Ghanaians in the Nigeria team so it means they are doing well.



"Personally, I am ready for every team. I won’t change my approach because any approach I use against River Angels will be the same that I will use throughout.”, he added.



Hasaacas Ladies have pitched camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.