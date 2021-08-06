CAF Women's Champions League qualifier: Janet Egyir named Woman of the Match in final

The Black Queens defender excelled as Hasaacas Ladies beat Nigerian champions River Angels

Hasaacas Ladies centre back Janet Egyir has been named woman of the match after helping the club secure victory in the final of the CAF Women's Champions League WAFA Zone B qualifier.

The Black Queens defender excelled as Hasaacas Ladies beat Nigerian champions River Angels to lift the trophy on Thursday evening.



Hasaacas Ladies secured a 3-1 victory at the Stade Champroux in Abidjan



Irrespective of the outcome, both teams will be present at the maiden Caf Women's Champions League later this year in Egypt.

But victory means Hasaacas Ladies have achieved an unprecedented treble. They travelled to the Ivory Coast full of confidence following their dominance in the domestic competitions.



Yusif Basigi's side won the Ghana Women's Premier League, and a week later, they secured the FA Cup to make it a double.