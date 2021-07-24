CAF Women’s League: River Angels coach targets win against Hasacaas Ladies in opener

Rivers Angels FC head coach, Edwin Okon

Rivers Angels FC head coach, Edwin Okon says the target is to qualify for the main competition in Egypt hence a winning all their games in the competition is a must.

The Nigerian champions take on Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies in their opening game of the qualifiers at the Stade Robert Champroux, Abidjan.



Speaking ahead of the big game against Hasaacas Ladies, Edwin Okon said “Tomorrow is the first game of the tournament and it is a must-win match. We talked to ourselves and the players know what is at stake and what is expected of us. Be rest assured that we are not going to let the state and the country down.“

“We are not under any pressure at all. We are used to the system. We are not new to the system and we see ourselves as a national team representing the country. The players are happy and I promise you that we are going to win tomorrow. Ghana has never beaten Nigeria. Our target is the gold medal. I have been saying it. We want the gold and automatic qualification to the main competition,” he added.



The maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU Zone B qualifiers will kick off on Saturday, 24th July 2021.