0
Menu
Sports

CAF announce dates for Hearts of Oak-Real Bamako confederations Cup first leg

Accra Hearts Of Oak SC Yy Hearts of Oak players, (L-R) Yassin Ouatching, Eric Esso, Gladson Awako, Suraj Seidu

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak will travel to Mail to take on Real Bamako on Friday, October 7, 2022, for the first leg encounter of the second round of the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup.

The capital-based club last season finished the football season in Ghana as champions of the MTN FA Cup.

Courtesy of that triumph, the team secured qualification to represent Ghana in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

In the first round of the playoffs in the preliminary stage of the CAF inter-club competition, Hearts of Oak was fortunate to be given a bye.

After the first round of games, the Phobians will now play Malian club Real Bamako who had to overcome Burkinabe side AS Douanes through a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

The return leg will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on the weekend of October 14-16, 2022.

The winner of the tie will move to the play-off round where they will face one of the 16 losers from the CAF Champions League second round.

Hearts of Oak are Ghana’s sole representative in Africa following Asante Kotoko’s early exit from the CAF Champions League last Sunday in Kumasi.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Related Articles: