CAF announce dates for Hearts of Oak-Real Bamako confederations Cup first leg

Hearts of Oak players, (L-R) Yassin Ouatching, Eric Esso, Gladson Awako, Suraj Seidu

Hearts of Oak will travel to Mail to take on Real Bamako on Friday, October 7, 2022, for the first leg encounter of the second round of the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup.

The capital-based club last season finished the football season in Ghana as champions of the MTN FA Cup.



Courtesy of that triumph, the team secured qualification to represent Ghana in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.



In the first round of the playoffs in the preliminary stage of the CAF inter-club competition, Hearts of Oak was fortunate to be given a bye.



After the first round of games, the Phobians will now play Malian club Real Bamako who had to overcome Burkinabe side AS Douanes through a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

The return leg will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on the weekend of October 14-16, 2022.



The winner of the tie will move to the play-off round where they will face one of the 16 losers from the CAF Champions League second round.



Hearts of Oak are Ghana’s sole representative in Africa following Asante Kotoko’s early exit from the CAF Champions League last Sunday in Kumasi.