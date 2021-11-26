CAF announce new date for FIFA World Cup play-off draw

Ghana in pot 2 of world cup play-off draw
Ghana could face Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Algeria or Tunisia
CAF holds extraordinary assembly in Cairo
CAF has announced a new date for the draw of the play-off round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the extraordinary assembly ongoing in Cairo.
Initially, the draw was expected to take place on December 18, 2021, where the ten teams that made it through the group stage would be paired.
During the assembly on Tuesday, November 26, the African football governing body announced that the draw has been moved to January 26, 2022.
Pot 1 include Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia. Whereas pot 2 include Egypt, Mali, Ghana, DR Congo, and Cameroon.
This means Ghana could face, any of the teams Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria or Tunisia.
Ghana, although in the list, the Black Stars still awaits confirmation from FIFA due to South Africa petition to the World's football governing body.
South Africa petitioned FIFA over alleged cheating in a 1-0 defeat to Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium. FIFA demanded a response from Ghana FA which was submitted a few weeks ago. Both countries await the final verdict, whether to replay the match or the Black Stars 'qualification stands.
