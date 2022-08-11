CAF announce prize monies for Africa Super League competition

The winner of the Africa Super League will pocket $11.5M

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the prize monies for the Africa Super League scheduled to start in August 2023.

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Tanzania, CAF at the Ordinary General Assembly launched the Africa Super League while revealing the money package that comes with participation in the competition.



CAF announced that the Africa Super League is expected to generate 100 million dollars ($100M) yearly.



The winner of the competition will also pocket $11.5M while every member association will be given $1M.



“We are excited about the CAF Africa Super League and are confident that it will change the face and competitiveness of CAF and African football. The CAF Executive Committee took a decision to launch the CAF Africa Super League in August 2022. This League will officially kick-off in August 2023.

“We announced on 3 July 2022 that the total prize money of the CAF Africa Super League will be $100 million, with the winner receiving $11.5 million.



“We intend to pay each Member Association $1million per annum from the CAF Africa Super League funds. We also intend to allocate $50 million to CAF from these funds for Youth and Women’s football development and for all its other competitions to ensure that they are globally competitive. Participating clubs must have a women’s team and an academy,” CAF announced.



