CAF announce revised calendar for AFCON 2023 qualifiers

Caf Logo Sharp The Confederation of African Football

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee has approved a revised TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 qualification calendar.

This was necessitated by the CAF Executive Committee’s commitment to make room for the African nations that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November/ December 2022 to prepare adequately.

Consequently, the September 2022 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire match day three and match day four qualifiers have been moved to 20-28 March 2023.

Matchday five will now be on 12-20 June 2023 while match day six will be played on 4-12 September 2023.

Check out the new schedule released by the Confederation of African Football in the post below:



Source: ghanafa.org
