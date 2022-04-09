0
Menu
Sports

CAF announces draw dates for 2023 AFCON, 2022 Women’s AFCON and 2023 CHAN tournaments

Afcon 2023 Prelims Draw Photo from draw of 2021 AFCON in Cameroon

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

CAF has announced the draw dates of upcoming competitions 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications group stages, 2023 CHAN tournament and 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw for the group stages of the 2023 AFCON will be conducted on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The qualifiers for the tournament which will place in Cote d’Ivoire next year will begin in June this year.

In July 2022, all eyes will be on Morocco when the country hosts Africa’s flagship women competition: the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the draw will be held in Morocco on April 25, 2022.

The 2023 CHAN qualifiers will kick-off in July 2022. The official draw for the qualifiers will be on April 28, 2022.

For the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications calendar, the Organising Committee approved modifications to the June 2022 window.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa
Meet Juliet Adubea, the mother of Felix Afena-Gyan
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Nigerian football legend blames weather for 'defeat' to Ghana
Black Stars coach wants Hudson-Odoi, Mohammed Salisu for World Cup
We are ready for Assin North by-election - Asiedu Nketia
Ghana abstains from vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council
Bawumia no longer in his comfort zone – UG Lecturer
Gabby tackles Morgan over Judge Jackson’s confirmation as US Supreme Court Justice
Related Articles: