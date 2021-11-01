CAF appoints Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye to handle Ghana's clash against South Africa

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye

Referee Ndiaye Maguette from Senegalese will be in charge of Ghana’s final Group G FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against South Africa, the Ghana Football Association has announced.

The 34-year old will be assisted by Samba Elhadji Malick (Assistant I), Camara Djibril (Assistant II), and Gueye Daouda (Fourth referee). Lawson-Hogban Latre-Kayi Edzona from Togo has also been appointed as the Referee Assessor for the match.



Kachalla Babagana Kalli from Nigeria is the Match Commissioner while Ghana’s Christian Baah serves as COVID-19 Officer.

Referee Maguette’s last assignment in Ghana was in October last year when he took charge of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium.



The Black Stars will host South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 1900 hours.