CAF appoints Togolese referee Vincentia Enyonam to handle Nigeria v Ghana AWCON qualifier

Togolese referee, Vincentia Enyonam Amedome

Togolese referee Vincentia Enyonam Amedome has been appointed to handle the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana.

She will be assisted by compatriot Abra Sitsofe Agbedanou (Assistant I), Sonia Louis from Benin (Assistant II) and Edoh Kindedji from Togo (Fourth referee).



Souadatou Djallo-Kalkaba from Cameroon will serve as the Match Commissioner. Fadouma Dia Dia from Senegal will act as Referee Assessor while Sulaiman Onimisi Ohida from Nigeria works as COVID-19 Officer.

Nigeria (Super Falcons) will host Ghana (Black Queens) in a 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 1st leg qualifier at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.



The game is scheduled for the 1600HRS for kick-off.