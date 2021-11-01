CAF appoints referee Ngwa Blaise to officiate Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia

Referee Ngwa Blaise Yuven from Cameroon has been appointed to officiate this month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifier between Ethiopia and the Black Stars, the Ghana Football Association has announced.
He will be assisted by compatriots Noupue Nguegoue Elvis Guy (Assistant I), Menye Mpele Rodrigue (Assistant II), and Bito Jeannot Franck (Fourth referee).
Abdi Soud from Tanzania will serve as the Referee Assessor while Guish Ghebremedine Tuccu from Eritrea works as the Match Commissioner.
Hoebeb Joshua Andreas from Namibia is the Security Officer for the game with South Africa’s Ngwenya Thulani Khangelani operating as COVID-19 Officer.
Ethiopia will host Ghana at the Orlando stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 15H00 hours.
