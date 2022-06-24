CAF approves Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ Women’s Champions League 2022 participation

Ampem Darkoa Ladies)

Confederation of African Football (CAF) validated Ampem Darkoa Ladies Football Club's status as Ghana's sole representative for the 2022 CAF Women's Champions League after the Ghanaian champions met the CAF Club Licensing criteria.

A validation letter sent to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) reads;



"Reference to the club licensing process for the CAF Women's Champions League 2022 (WCL), we acknowledge receipt of your federation's communication containing the licensing decisions in which the First Instance Body (FIB) granted a license to the following engaged club based on the fulfilment of the CAF Club Licensing criteria set for the:



• TotalEnergies CAF Women´s Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies Football Club

According to the CAF competitions and club licensing regulations, all engaged clubs must undergo a licensing process at the Member Association level and be granted a license to participate in the CAF Interclubs. Thus, and in respect of the above, the engagement and participation of the club in the CAF WCL 22 is validated".



CAF also stated that, in accordance with the CAF Club Licensing regulations, the "licensees" ( Ampem Darkoa Ladies) are required to respect during the entire season all the criteria and conditions for which the license was issued, while in case of known violations, the club and the GFA may incur disciplinary sanctions.



CAF also took the opportunity to commend the GFA for continuous efforts in the implementation of club licensing as the quest to build a solid foundation and professionalization of our clubs increase across the continent.