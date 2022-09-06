CAF approves Baba Yara Stadium for Kotoko’s Champions League games

Baba Yara Stadium

The organizers of the CAF Champions League competition have approved the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the Asante Kotoko SC games.

The Confederation of African Football’s inspection team has given the stadium the green light for the Reds to play their home games at their home grounds.



The Porcupine Warriors previously played at the Accra Sports stadium in their last campaign when the Baba Yara Stadium was closed for renovation.

The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 18th September 2022 as the Porcupine Warriors seek qualification to the main competition.



Ivorian referee Patrick Tanguy Jean Phillipe Vlei has been named as the referee for the game. He will be assisted by Koabenan Prosper Adiouman and Kalidou Bamba with Kouassi Frederic Francois Biro.