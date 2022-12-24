CAF confirms Nigeria’s bid to host 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe

Following Guinea's recent withdrawal on the grounds that they were "not ready," the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, has confirmed that Nigeria is one of the five nations still in the running to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The South African billionaire hinted that Algeria, Benin, Morocco, and Zambia are the other nations interested in hosting the continent's premier competition while speaking at a press conference yesterday in Johannesburg to assess the performance of the five continental flag bearers to the recently concluded FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.



In addition, rumours abound that Nigeria will submit a joint bid with the neighbouring Republic of Benin, even as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) struggles with the bid paperwork.



“The joint bid between Nigeria and Benin for the 2025 AFCON is real and we (NFF) along with her Beninese counterpart is expected to submit bid documents in a few days,” a top NFF official privy to the arrangements told Nation Sport on anonymity. “ Of course, some other African countries are also interested but the Nigeria –Benin joint bid is a fascinating prospect.”



Motsepe added that given Morocco's outstanding performance, particularly in Qatar 2022, there is a good chance an African nation will play in the World Cup Final Match of 2026.



He claimed that Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Ghana all put on outstanding performances and that the historic victories of Morocco and its advancement to the semi-finals also excited CAF greatly.

“Morocco opened the door by reaching the semi-finals this month and I am confident an African nation will go further at the next World Cup,” Motsepe noted. “The main objective of CAF (Confederation of African Football) is for an African nation to win the World Cup and that goal is within reach.”



He added in a statement posted on the CAF website: “The 54 African countries who are members of CAF are extremely proud and inspired by the victories and successes of the five African Nations that represented CAF at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.



“We are also particularly proud of Morocco’s historic qualification to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It is the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup that an African Nation has qualified for the semi-finals.



“I would like to express our deep gratitude to the players (Les Lions de l’Atlas), the technical team, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football under the outstanding leadership of President Fouzi Lekjaa, the people of Morocco, and His Royal Highness King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him.”



“Our objective of ensuring that an African Nation wins the FIFA World Cup is alive and within reach.”