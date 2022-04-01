CAF conveys condolences to family of medic who died after Nigeria-Ghana clash

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: GNA
The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Zambian medical doctor and CAF Doping Officer, Dr Joseph Kabungo, who was on duty for the Nigeria-Ghana match on Tuesday, in Abuja.
The CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and the CAF family convey their deepest condolences to the family of Dr Kabungo and the Football Association Zambia (FAZ).
Dr Kabungo, a Zambian, passed on while he was on duty as a FIFA Doping Officer at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier match between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja, Nigeria on Tuesday night.
Dr Kabungo, according to reports collapsed after the match whilst on his way to the dressing room.
