CAF declines GFA request to host Nigeria at Baba Yara Stadium

Ghana paired with Nigeria for World Cup playoff

Ghana-Nigeria first leg set for March 23



Nigeria to host Ghana in Abuja



Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected the Ghana Football Association(GFA)s' request to stage Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs first leg against Nigeria at Baba Yara Stadium.



CAF in a statement released on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, stated that the Baba Yara Stadium was not among the venues submitted by the FA for the playoff round.



The GFA's late request follows the National Sports Authority(NSA)'s decision to rule out the use of the Cape Coast Stadium - as one of the venues submitted.

The NSA officially communicated to the FA that the aforementioned venue will be used for the celebration of independence day on March 6.



Ghana was paired with the Super Eagles in Africa's FIFA World Cup playoff draw.



The Black Stars are set to host Nigeria in Ghana on March 23 before the second leg in Abuja on March 29.



Nigeria is expected to host Ghana in the said tie at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.



TWI NEWS

Below is a full statement from CAF



"The Fifa World Cup 2022 preliminary competition regulations in its article 21 venues, kick-off times and training sessions stipulate that “The venues of matches shall be set by the host association and/or by the confederation, as applicable, and the matches may only be played in stadiums that have been inspected and approved by the confederation concerned. The opponents and the Fifa general secretariat shall be notified by the host association and/or by the confederation, as applicable, at least three months before the match in question is due to be played."



"24th of December 2021 was the deadline set by Caf for the participating national associations to select and communicate to Caf their preferred venue for the playoff round of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers.



"On the 23rd of December 2021, GFA informed Caf that Cape Coast Stadium was the venue selected for the playoff round of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers.



"Based on the venue selection received from each of the participating national association, Caf has timely concluded the assessment of the selected stadium(s) and communicated to Fifa the venue decisions for the upcoming Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round.

"Considering that matchday is in less than 30 days, Caf is not in a position to delay any further the confirmation of the match venue. As you are aware, the selection of the venue, respective date, and time of the match, has to be set well in advance having a direct impact on the preparation of match logistics and operations by all the concerned parties.



"Besides, please note that Kumasi Sports Stadium is currently non-homologated by Caf to host international matches, since it has been under renovations and no Caf inspection was conducted to the stadium to re-assess the level of stadium compliance.



"Considering the above, the request of change of venue is not accepted, hence the match Ghana Vs. Nigeria for the playoff round of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers should be maintained at Cape Coast Stadium.



"In case your association reiterate the position to change the venue since there is no other approved venue in Ghana, your national team will be requested to play its upcoming Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers playoff round match in an approved stadium outside its territory, and the venue must be selected from among the stadiums approved by CAF."