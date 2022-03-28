CAF gives Nigeria clearance for full capacity ahead of clash with Ghana

CAF

Source: GNA

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has given Nigeria the clearance to have a full capacity at Moshood Abiola Stadium when they meet Ghana in the second leg of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

A statement from CAF said, “the final World Cup decider of Nigeria and Ghana on Tuesday can have a full capacity crowd attendance”.



This follows a request from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to CAF to have a full capacity at the stadium.



The official capacity of the Moshood Abiola Stadium is 60,000.

The Super Eagles would take on the Black Stars to decide which team picks one of the five slots for Africa at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



CAF initially approved 30,000 fans for the highly anticipated encounter but with the stakes being much higher, the NFF requested 30,000 more, which was granted.



It would be recalled that C0AF also allowed a full capacity at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi during the first leg, which is 40,000 capacity stadium.