CAF grants NFF’s request for 60,000 fans to watch Nigeria v Ghana clash in Abuja

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation of African Football (GFA) has approved a request from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for 60,000 spectators to watch live the crucial world cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana.

The Super Eagles will welcome the Black Stars to the MK Abiola Stadium on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The encounter will serve as the second-leg meeting between the two national teams in the playoff round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The first leg was played at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday night and watched by 40,000 spectators.

The game ended in a goalless draw.

Ahead of the reverse fixture, CAF has approved for 60,000 fans to watch the match at the MK Abiola Stadium.

The kick-off time for that vital game is at 17:00GMT.

The winner of that clash will secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament set to be staged in Qatar later this year.

