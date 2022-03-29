CAF grants Nigeria's request for 60,000 fans to watch Nigeria v Ghana clash in Abuja

File photo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted the Nigeria Football Federations (NFF) request to admit 60,000 spectators to watch the second leg World Cup play offs against Ghana on Tuesday.

After a 0-0 drawn game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Friday the Super Green Eagles will host Ghana for the final clash.



Ghana had an earlier request for a full capacity crowd of 40,000 spectators approved by CAF when they played the first leg clash.



The second leg clash will come off on Tuesday 29th March, 2022 at the 60,000 seater capacity Moshood Abiola Stadium.



Ghana dominated the first leg but barely threatened Francis Uzoho in post for the Nigerians as just two shots from Kudus Mohammed and Fatawu Issahaku went at the Nigerian goalkeeper.

The Super Eagles despite not having the ball for long spells had two decent chances to have scored as Moses Simon went one on one with Ghana goalie Joojo Wollacot whiles Joe Aribo also had a good opportunity which he spurned.



Nigeria thought they had a penalty as Iddrisu Baba touched the ball whiles on the floor in the penalty box but checks with the Video Assistant Referee(VAR) proved that the Ghanaian midfielder was fouled by Kelechi Iheanacho as the first leg ended 0-0.



A lot is at stake in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday as the winner of the tie qualifies to the World Cup in Qatar.



The game will kick off at 17:00 GMT that is 5pm local Ghana time on Tuesday.