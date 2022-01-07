CAF increases AFCON 2021 prize money by US$500K

CAF Executive Committee has resolved to increase the prize money of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.
The decision was taken at today’s Executive Committee meeting chaired by President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe in Douala, Cameroon.
The increase is in line with CAF’s commitment to reward merit performance and enhance the status of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations and will be in effect in the upcoming edition that will kick-off at Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé on 09 January 2022.
The new TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Prize Monies:
· Winner: USD 5 million (an increase of USD 500 000)
· Runner-up: USD 2.75 million (an increase of USD 250 000)
· Semi-Finalists: USD 2.2 million (an increase of USD 200 000)
· Quarter-Finalists: USD 1.175 million (an increase of USD 175 000)
This represents a total increase in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations prize money of USD 1.850m.
