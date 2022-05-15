CAF maintains decision to host Champions League final in Morocco

The Confederation of African Football

The Confederation of African Football upheld its decision to hold the final match of its 2022 Champions League in Morocco.

The CAF response came amid a series of objections from the Egyptian Football Federation and the Ahly football club.



The objections emerged after CAF announced its decision to hold the final in Morocco despite one Moroccan team making it to that final.



While Al Ahly football club called on the continental football association to play the match in a ''neutral'' country, CAF said that it took notes of the complaint, stressing the need to stick to its commitment to holding the final in accordance with a decision taken by the previous board of directors in 2019.



CAF added that its rules fit within FIFA's principles which do not allow changing the competition system.



CAF clarified that Morocco and Senegal met the criteria for hosting the final, whereas Egypt did not submit a bid to host the match.

Following Senegal's withdrawal, CAF decided to choose Morocco to host the match.



Earlier this week, Al Ahly announced a decision to present an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the CAF decision.



In a statement, Al Ahly said it hopes that the CAF will be "keen not to disrupt justice and they will provide CAS with all the required documents that will help in achieving justice."



Morocco is set to host the final for the second year in a row.