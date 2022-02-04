CAF official warns govt over possible interference in Black Stars

General Secretary of CAF, Veron Mosengo-Omba

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has expressed its concerns about the reported interference in the operations of the Ghana Football Association by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports reportedly influence the decision of the GFA to sack Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac and the management committee of the team after Ghana’s early exit from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The government through the Ministry again is pushing for the appoint of Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars against the wishes of the GFA for Otto Addo to be named as the next Ghana coach according to media reports.



Reacting to this, the General Secretary of CAF, Veron Mosengo-Omba criticized the new development in Ghana.

He stated that the government has no right to get involved in the day-to-day management of GFA which includes the appointment of coaches for the national teams.



“To lose the game, to lose the cup is part of football. Ghana was eliminated [in the AFCON] and this is the rule of the game. The government, financially, they put the fund for them to prepare for the competition, that I have to thank the Government of Ghana on behalf of CAF President, thank you very much and this is the way of cooperation we want for our members and the government.



“The money that the government put forward for the Black Stars, the government has to check with the GFA how you spend each penny, they have to do that, we encourage them to do that but the redline is the government cannot be involved in the management of the federation," he said.



He urged the government of Ghana to leave the day-to-day management of the GFA because CAF and FIFA frown upon government interference.



“Even if they lose you cannot say change the management, you have to change the coach. This will be very dangerous. we don’t want to come back on that again because this looks like interference. I beg the government that if this is the intention, stop it. They can coerce them to monitor the funds that are put in, that is normal, I don’t think the GFA is against this, the President of CAF is not against this but please not involved in the management of the Federation,” he said at a joint press briefing in Cameroon.



