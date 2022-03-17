0
CAF rejected Tamale Stadium for Nigeria game before approving Baba Yara stadium

Bawumia Tamale Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium 13 Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Club Licensing Manager of the Ghana Football Association, Julius Emunah has confirmed that the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale was in contention to host the Black Stars game against Nigeria.

According to him, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rejected Ghana’s proposal to use the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying first-leg against Nigeria.

He stated that the stadium was rejected by CAF because the facility didn’t meet the required standard.

“Tamale was proposed but it was rejected by CAF for the game because the facility doesn’t meet the required standards,” he stated. Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

Meanwhile, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi has been granted a one-match approval to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles after both the Cape Coast and Tamale stadium were rejected by the CAF.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
