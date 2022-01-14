CAF rejects Tunisia appeal for a replay of Mali game

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 in Group F
Referee whistles for end up Mali vs Tunisia match before 90th minute
Tunisia loses petition to CAF
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected the petition from the Tunisian Football Federation (TFF) for a replay of their game against Mali which ended thirteen seconds early.
There was drama at the Stade Limbe when Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe, in charge of the Mali-Tunisia game blew his final whistle twice in the game.
The first final whistle in the game from referee Danny Sikawe came in the 85th minute while the second was in the 89th minutes with thirteen seconds to hit the 90th-minute mark.
But before the series of errors, Mali was 1-0 ahead when referee Sikazwe ended the game early and had to recall the players to restart the match.
The Tunisians petitioned CAF for a replay after refusing to come and finish the final minutes of the game but that appeal has been rejected by CAF.
The Eagles of Mali have been declared as the worthy winners of the game that was played on January 12, 2022, in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.
Below is the statement from CAF:
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dismissed the protest lodged by Tunisia ???????? in their #AFCON2021 game against Mali ????????— Class 91.3FM Sports (@Class_Sports) January 14, 2022
Mali's win against the Tunisians stands.#ClassSports #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/mymKnvhYlq
- AFCON 2021: The agenda is to make sure we get to the final – Richmond Boakye-Yiadom
- AFCON 2021: Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac tips Thomas Partey to win tournament best player
- AFCON 2021: Ghana coach tight-lipped on Kudus Mohammed’s arrival in Cameroon
- Ghana vs. Gabon, ‘a do or do’ affair – Tony Baffoe
- Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey can’t have a bad day – Anthony Baffoe
- Read all related articles