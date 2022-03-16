0
Menu
Sports

CAF snubs Super Eagles request to play first-leg of World Cup playoff clash at neutral venue

Nig Super Eagles Nigeria Super Eagles

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have had their request for a neutral venue to host the first leg meeting of the 2022 World Cup playoff between Super Eagles and Black Stars snubbed by the Confederation of African Football after the continental body decided that the match should be played in Kumasi.

The match was originally scheduled for the Cape Coast Stadium but after pictures emerged of the poor state of the pitch, Nigeria quickly lodged a complaint with CAF, asking for the game to be moved from Ghana.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) countered by submitting another venue, the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

CAF after inspecting the stadium, which has hosted several big games in the past including Ghana’s historic 6-1 win over Egypt in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, has approved the facility to host the March 25 encounter.

CAF on Wednesday said it has granted a one-match approval for Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to host the big match.

The approval comes after a CAF Licensing Inspector visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday to inspect the facility.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police refusing to release Oliver after court order, activist back on hunger strike
Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital
Ghanaian cleaner to the US White House set to become a neurosurgeon
Confirmed Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match
Cocobod had identical deals with Sidalco, Olam – Witness
Afia Schwarzenegger appreciate sons
Richard Ofori and three other goalkeepers named in Ghana's 27 man squad - Reports
Details of what went on in court before Barker-Vormawor's bail grant
Afena-Gyan and London-born Semenyo in Ghana squad for Nigeria tie
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game
Related Articles: