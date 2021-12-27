CAF to use VAR for all matches at 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Video Assistant Referee booth

Participating nations at next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon have been told Video Assistant Referee (VAR), will be used throughout the competition.

The tournament will be played from 9 January-6 February 2021.



Twenty-four (24) teams have been group into six.



The six main stadia for the tournament experimented with the Video Assistant Referee system during the African Nations Championship (CHAN).



This means all 52 games will have the VAR.

Atotal of 63 match officials have been picked to feature at the tournament.



The list is made up 24 referees, 31 assistant and eight video assistant referees (VARs) from 36 countries.



Also on the listare two referees drawn from the CONCACAF, the governing body of North and Central Americas and the Caribbean.