CAFWCL: Hasaacas Ladies' star Evelyn Badu crowned player of the group stage

Hasaacas Ladies FC star, Evelyn Badu, has won player of the group stage accolade at the CAF Women's Champions League.



Badu thus far has been a revelation for a scintillating performance in the first round of the tournament.

The 19-year-old forward has won two woman-of-the-match awards, scored four goals, and currently lead the top scores list of the competition.



According to Badu, the 'Doo' girls are hoping to make history by winning the tournament's maiden edition in Cairo.



“I hope Hasaacas Ladies lift the trophy because as a team, whenever there is a trophy at stake, we don’t leave it behind. We want to make history in this particular tournament,” she told CAFOnline.com



Hasaacas Ladies are into the semi-finals and will face ASFAR from Morocco on Monday.