CAS dismiss Tema Youth's stay of execution against GFA over Joseph Paintsil transfer saga

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Tema Youth's request for a stay of execution in their legal battle against the Ghana Football Association following an order to pay a staggering €770000 Euros to Young RedBull FC over the transfer of Joseph Paintsil.

The latest ruling from the Lausanne-based outfit paves the ways for the substantive matter to be heard.



The Ghanaian second-tier side have dragged the FA to the adjudicatory chamber after the Ghana FA Appeals Committee upheld the decision of the Disciplinary Committee.



The former Ghana Premier League side filed for a stay of execution pending the final determination of the matter.



Tema Youth argued that a stay was necessary as it was unlikely CAS would issue the Award within the 14 days provided for in the Appealed Decision when the club must pay the relevant amounts.



But CAS disagreed and argued that the appellant did not file the statement of Appeal Brief until July 1, 2022, after the 14-day period had elapsed, indicating that the Appellant itself did not even consider its request to be urgent.

The Deputy President of CAS Appeals Arbitration Division finds that the appellant failed to establish that it would suffer irreparable harm - leading to the decision to dismiss the stay of execution plea from the Ghanaian side.



"The request for a stay filed by Tema Youth Football Club on July 1 2022 in the matter CAS 2022/A/9010 Tema Youth Football Club vs. Ghana Football Association is dismissed." CAS ruling read.



"The cost of this Order shall be determined in the final award or in any other final disposition of this arbitration."



The Player Status Committee ordered Tema Youth to settle their indebtedness to Young Red Bull FC for the onward transfer fee of Joseph Paintsil.



Tema Youth earned 3 million Euros from Belgian club KRC Genk for the transfer of the Black Stars winger in 2018.

Lower-tier side Young Red Bull who nurtured and developed the player were due 30% of the transfer fee as part of their agreement between Tema Youth on future transfer of Joseph Paintsil.



Tema Youth didn't pay the stipulated 30% future sell on fees on the transfer of Paintsil which led to the club reporting them to the Player Status Committee.



Tema Youth wrote to the Ghana FA for personal hearing in the matter stating that the Player Status Committee ruled without cross-examination as it flies in the face of natural justice.



Tema Youth also challenged that the claim by Young Red Bull and alleged that some other club owned the player prior to his transfer to Tema Youth.



But per the documentary evidence made available to the Player Status Committee clearly shows Tema Youth registered Paintsil on the basis of an agreement between them and Young Red Bull.

The Appeals Committee then upheld the Player Status Committee decision and has ordered to pay Young Red Bull the money due them.



Young Red Bull has already received €122,000 from Tema Youth and therefore the balance payable is €688,000.



Tema Youth have been directed to pay €688,000 Young Red Bull within fourteen (14) days from the receipt of the Appeals Committee.



The Tema based is further directed to settle the payment of €150,000 due the Ghana Football Association and another €150,000 due GHALCA within same fourteen days.