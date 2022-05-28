CAS rejects Al Ahly’s application to postpone CAF Champions League Final

The Confederation Cup trophy

The Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) has rejected Al Ahly’s application to postpone the 2021/22 Champions League final after Confederation African Football (CAF) moved the game to a neutral venue.

The Egyptian giants had lodged an official complaint to CAS, wanting the final venue to be moved from Morocco or postponed, because it gives Wydad Athletic Club a home advantage.



However, in a statement released by CAF, CAS rejected Al Ahly’s complaint and the final will now go ahead as planned on May 30 at the Stade Mohamed V.



"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) today ruled in favour of CAF and rejected Al Ahly’s application to postpone the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final," a statement from CAF reads.



"CAF was obliged to implement the Executive Committee (EXCO) decision that was taken in July 2019 which stated that the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League winner would be determined by a one legged final.

"The hosting of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final was awarded to Morocco after Senegal, which was the only other country that had fulfilled the hosting requirements, withdrew its bid.



"CAF is committed to the principles of fairness, justice and equality of all clubs and Member Associations and will at all times treat all clubs and Member Associations fairly and equally.



"CAF wishes both Al Ahly SC and Wydad AC the best of luck for the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final.



'The match will kick-off on Monday 30 May 2022 at 20h00 local time, 19h00 GMT."