CAS temporarily lifts GFA ban on 21 Ashgold, Inter Allies players

AshnatiGold and Inter Allies granted stay of execution by CAS

The Court Of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) has granted a stay of execution of the ruling by the Appeal Committee of the Ghana Football Association in the matter involving some 21 players of Ashgold and Inter Allies and the FA.

GhanaWeb understands that the grant by CAS comes as a result of the Professional Football Association of Ghana(PFAG)'s appeal through the International Federation of Professional Footballers(FIFPro).



At the moment with the exception of Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey all the players can be involved in action for their clubs until the final judgement is passed by CAS.



Lamptey was found guilty in the scandal during his days at Inter Allies. Asante Kotoko in a statement released on Friday, July 29, 2022, announced that the club have begun processes to appeal his banned at CAS.



As a result, the PFAG exempted Lamptey's name from their appeal list.



Background

The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA on Monday, May 16, 2022, announced that AshantiGold and now Division One side Inter Allies have been found guilty of match-fixing in 2021.



Both teams have been demoted to the country's third-tier league. The DC also sanctioned administrators, coaches, and some players of both teams.



The GFA stated that the sanctions will take effect from the 2022/2023 season.



EE/KPE