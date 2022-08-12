CAS temporarily lifts GFA ban on Richmond Lamptey

Asante Kotoko player, Richmond Lamptey

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has lifted the ban on Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey for his involvement in the fixed match between AshantiGold and Inter Allies in 2021.

Kotoko announced that their player has been granted a stay of execution after filing an appeal on the ban.



Consequently, Richmond Lamptey's two and half years ban by the Ghana Football Association has been temporarily suspended.



Lamptey was found guilty in the scandal during his days at Inter Allies.



Asante Kotoko in a statement released on Friday, July 29, 2022, announced that the club have begun processes to appeal his banned at CAS.



Following the grant of the stay of execution, Lamptey will be can be available for the club until a final judgement is passed.

Background



The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA on Monday, May 16, 2022, announced that AshantiGold and now Division One side Inter Allies have been found guilty of match-fixing in 2021.



Both teams have been demoted to the country's third-tier league. The DC also sanctioned administrators, coaches, and some players of both teams.



The GFA stated that the sanctions will take effect from the 2022/2023 season.



KPE