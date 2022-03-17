0
Menu
Sports

CFR Cluj owner put all his hopes on Emmanuel Yeboah

PHOTO 2022 03 11 20 10 02 1 Emmanuel Yeboah

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Cluj recently managed to transfer several young players from Africa and Central America, but one of these young people has attracted attention.

Emmanuel Yeboah is the name of the player on which Nelutu Varga, the owner of CFR Cluj, puts all his hopes.

The Ghanaian youngster who can be the big blow given by Neluțu Varga at CFR Cluj! The 19-year-old striker scored his debut for the Gruia club.

At the age of 19, Emmanuel Yeboah joined the Romanian champion this winter and has already scored on his debut for the second team of CFR Cluj, game ending 2-1, with SCM Zalau, in the first stage of the return of the 3rd League.

Emmanuel Yeboah was not a starter in the match with SCM Zalau, but in the first team there were players such as Sergiu Bus, Catalin Itu, Letica, Daniel Birligea and Raoul Mal.

Before joining the Romanian champion, Emmanuel Yeboah played for BK Marienlyst, but also for Odense BK Youth and Marienlyst U19.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police refusing to release Oliver after court order, activist back on hunger strike
Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital
Ghanaian cleaner to the US White House set to become a neurosurgeon
Confirmed Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match
Cocobod had identical deals with Sidalco, Olam – Witness
Afia Schwarzenegger appreciate sons
Richard Ofori and three other goalkeepers named in Ghana's 27 man squad - Reports
Details of what went on in court before Barker-Vormawor's bail grant
Afena-Gyan and London-born Semenyo in Ghana squad for Nigeria tie
Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game