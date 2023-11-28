CGIAR to showcase resilient agricultural innovations at Ghana's 39th National Farmers' Day

A file photo of some fruits on display at a market

In a bid to address issues of climate change and food insecurity, CGIAR, the world's largest global agricultural innovation network, is set to play a role in the 39th edition of Ghana's National Farmers' Day Celebration.

The event, scheduled to take place under the theme "Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience," will be held at Tarkwa, Western Region, on December 1, 2023, with precursor activities kicking off at Agrifest Ghana 2023 in Accra, which started from November 27 and will end on December 1.



The CGIAR delegation, which includes representatives from entities such as IWMI, IITA, IFPRI, ABC, CIMMYT, CIP, ILRI, and ICRISAT, will be at the forefront of discussions on cutting-edge research, sustainable agriculture, and innovative approaches to enhance food security.



Dr. Olufunke Cofie, CGIAR Ghana Convenor and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Regional Representative for West Africa, emphasized the significance of the National Farmers' Day Celebration as a unique platform for engaging with Ghana's agricultural community.



"Our participation will focus on strengthening our collaboration with Ghanaian farmers and showcasing our work. We are here to share, learn, and collaborate towards a sustainable agricultural future," stated Dr. Cofie.



The CGIAR program will feature interactive sessions highlighting climate-smart agriculture and sustainable farming practices.



In addition, hands-on demonstrations of products and services will provide stakeholders with practical insights into the organization's efforts to address the challenges facing the agricultural sector.