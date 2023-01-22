0
CHAN 2022: Algeria makes it three wins out of three games as they pip Mozambique

Algeria Chan Qualify Algeria have nine points from three games

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: dailymailgh.com

Host for the 2022 CAF Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament, Algeria beat Mozambique in their last group game of the ongoing tournament.

The Fennec Fox beat The Mambas 1-0 in their last group game of the tournament to record a hundred percent in the group stages of the competition.

Algeria made it three successive wins and three successive clean sheets in the competition after their win over the Mozambique team.

They won all their three games in the 2022 CAF Africa Nations Championship with a 1-0 score line to top their group with nine points.

