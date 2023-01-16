0
CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies’ defeat to Madagascar came as a shock - Coach Karim Zito

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC Technical Director, Karim Zito has described the defeat suffered by the Black Galaxies to Madagascar in their group opener in the 2022 CHAN tournament as a shock.

Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to debutants Madagascar in their Group C opener.

Goals from Solomampiona Razafindranaivo and Olivier Randriatsiferana in the first half and second half respectively earned Madagascar three points to go top of the group despite Augustine Agyapong netting a consolation goal after coming off the bench.

Sharing his thoughts on the game on Happy FM, Coach Karim Zito said, “The result against Madagascar surprised me. If you look at the preparations the CHAN team put in place going into this tournament, we hoped this team would be able to punch above their weight."

“The goals we conceded were avoidable. It was due to a lack of concentration, and the players lost focus”.

Coach Zito however encouraged the team to bounce back from the shocker handed them by Madagascar and go all out when they take on Sudan in their next figure.

“They have another chance, and we don’t need anything apart from a win. At the end of the day, it’s an opportunity for them to knock on the doors of the Black Stars with their performances and also get contracts abroad,” he told Ohene Bampoe Brenya host of Happy Sports.

Ghana must beat Sudan on Thursday in their final group game to have a chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

