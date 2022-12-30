CHAN 2023: Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt gifts Black Galaxies $1000

Black Galaxies meet Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah Akwa

Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah Akwa has donated $1000 to the Black Galaxies ahead of the TotalEnergies 2023 African Nations Championship in Algeria.

The playing body have been in camp at Cairo as they prepare for the tournament.



His Excellency visited the playing body and technical team at the Jewel Sports City Resort & Spa Hotel and left them with a stirring message.



“Set a high aim for yourselves and work together to develop a team spirit that will help you fight to the very end. Also never give up till victory is won”.



“Everything is possible and let us consider this as a golden opportunity to lift high the flag of Ghana and prove to Africa that we are the best when it comes to football on the continent.

“Work together as a team. There is teamwork and there is team spirit. Teamwork is mechanical but team spirit means you want to die for your country.



“Never give up,” he told the team.



The Black Galaxies on Tuesday defeated Egypt's U-20 team. Annor Walker and his side will take on Al Ahly on Saturday.



Ghana is in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and Reigning Champions Morocco.