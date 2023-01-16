CHAN 2023: Group C standings after Ghana’s defeat against Madagascar

Ghana lost to Madagascar

The Black Galaxies of Ghana's chances of progressing to the knockout phase of the 2022 Championship for African Nations (CHAN) is in limbo after suffering a defeat in their opening game.

The home-based national team who started the game as favourite suffered a 2-1 defeat against debutants Madagascar on Sunday night.



Madagascar shot into the lead after just 12 minutes into the encounter through Solomampionona Koloina.



The South Western country doubled their lead in the 61st minute mark through Tokinantenaina Olivier.



Seven minutes later, substitute Augustine Agyapong netted a consolation goal for Ghana but it could not inspire the Black Galaxies to come from behind to earn anything out of the clash.



The win sends Madagascar to the summit of Group C with 3 points, with Sudan occupying the second spot without a point.

Meanwhile, Ghana is without a point following the defeat to Madagascar. The team’s chances of qualifying look slim.



Annor Walker’s side must beat Sudan at all cost and wait for the outcome of other group game between Madagascar and Sudan.



Ghana’s group opponent Morocco is out of the tournament due to political tension between them and Algeria.



At the moment, Group C consist of only three teams: Ghana, Madagascar, and Sudan, with two teams expected to advance to the next round



Ghana must now prepare for the second Group C match against Sudan on January 19.