CHAN 2023: Madagascar 2-1 Ghana – Black Galaxies fail to impress despite promises

Ghana lost 2-1

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have kicked off the campaign at the 2023 Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) on a losing note after falling to Madagascar on Sunday night.

The ongoing CHAN tournament in Algeria saw action in Group C on Sunday when the two countries locked horns.



Despite Ghana going into the game as the favorites, debutants Madagascar proved to be the better side with a solid performance right from the start of the first half.



Just 12 minutes into the first half, the underdogs scored through an effort from Solomampionona Koloina to stun Ghanaians.



Although the Black Galaxies will attempt to get back into the game before the break, the team could not score.

Later in the 61st minute of the second half, Madagascar increased their lead when Tokinantenaina Olivier capitalized on a defensive blunder to also get his name on the scoresheet.



Seven minutes later, substitute Augustine Agyapong netted a consolation goal for Ghana but it could not inspire the Black Galaxies to come from behind to earn anything out of the clash.



After the defeat today, Ghana must now prepare for the second Group C match against Sudan on January 19.