CHAN 2023: Weather played a part in Ghana’s defeat – Yaw Preko

Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko

Great Olympics coach, Yaw Preko, believes the defeat suffered by the Black Galaxies to Madagascar in their group opener in the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) was as a result of the cold weather conditions in Algeria.

According to him, local Ghanaian players are not used to playing in cold weather, especially at night, and as a result, these factors contributed greatly to the team’s loss.



Ghana on the other hand, failed to pick all maximum points against debutants, Madagascar in a 2-1 defeat on Sunday and are currently rock bottom of their group C.



Reacting to Ghana’s loss on Happy FM, Coach Yaw Preko said,



“The weather was not favorable to our boys; we do not usually play our matches during the night and that was a major contributive factor to our team’s loss.

“We can do better, we have good players and a good technical team but all is not lost, we still have one more match to try to prove a point in this tournament and redeem ourselves”.



Sharing his thoughts on the possible strategy and formation of Coach Annor walker against Sudan, Yaw Preko said, “I know the technical team will fix things, we are not expecting the same starting eleven in our next game against Sudan. The Body language of Augustine Randolph after he misplaced the pass was very wrong and bad, he should have still tried to chase the player after losing the ball.



“As to whether Augustine Randolph will start in our next match depends on the technical team and I believe any decision taken would be a good one,” he added.



In the event of a loss to Sudan, the Black Galaxies will exit the competition for the second time in their four appearances.