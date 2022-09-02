CHAN Q 2023: Check out Ghana's 22-man squad to face Nigeria

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker has named a 22-man squad for the second leg of the 2023 Championship of African Nations qualifiers.
There are no absentees in the squad that played the first leg as all key players are fit and will be available for the return encounter.
The Black Galaxies defeated Nigeria by 2-0 in the first leg thanks to goals from Hearts of Oak duo, Suraj Seidu and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.
Afriyie Barnieh struck the first goal for Ghana from the spot after a barren first half.
Seidu Suraj later doubled the lead to seal a convincing victory with four minutes to end the game.
In the second leg at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on September 3, 2022, Ghana will need a draw, a win, or avoid losing by a 3-goal margin to qualify for the tournament that will be hosted in Algeria.
Below is the 22-man squad for the second leg
GOALKEEPERS
Danlad Ibrahim – Asante Kotoko
Stephen Kwaku –Great Olympics
Abdulai Iddrisu — Bechem United
DEFENDERS
Konadu Yiadom – Hearts of Oak
Mohammed Alhassan – Hearts of Oak
Samuel Osei Kuffuor – Bechem United
Augustine Randolph — Karela United
Emmanuel Siaw — FC Samartex 1996
Dennis Korsah — Hearts of Oak
Henry Ansu — Berekum Chelsea
MIDFIELDERS
Dominic Nsobila – Accra Lions
Razak Kasim – Great Olympics
Umar Bashiru — Karela United
Maxwell Arthur – Dreams FC
Suraj Seidu – Hearts of Oak
Gladson Awako - Hearts of Oak
FORWARDS
Evans Osei Owusu – Tema Youth
Jonah Atuquaye – Legon Cities
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak
Agyenim Boateng Mensah – Dreams FC
Maxwell Abbey Quaye — Unattached
David Abagna Sanda — Real Tamale United
