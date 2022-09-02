CHAN Q 2023: Check out Ghana's 22-man squad to face Nigeria

Black Galaxies

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker has named a 22-man squad for the second leg of the 2023 Championship of African Nations qualifiers.

There are no absentees in the squad that played the first leg as all key players are fit and will be available for the return encounter.



The Black Galaxies defeated Nigeria by 2-0 in the first leg thanks to goals from Hearts of Oak duo, Suraj Seidu and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



Afriyie Barnieh struck the first goal for Ghana from the spot after a barren first half.



Seidu Suraj later doubled the lead to seal a convincing victory with four minutes to end the game.



In the second leg at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on September 3, 2022, Ghana will need a draw, a win, or avoid losing by a 3-goal margin to qualify for the tournament that will be hosted in Algeria.



Below is the 22-man squad for the second leg



GOALKEEPERS

Danlad Ibrahim – Asante Kotoko



Stephen Kwaku –Great Olympics



Abdulai Iddrisu — Bechem United



DEFENDERS



Konadu Yiadom – Hearts of Oak



Mohammed Alhassan – Hearts of Oak



Samuel Osei Kuffuor – Bechem United

Augustine Randolph — Karela United



Emmanuel Siaw — FC Samartex 1996



Dennis Korsah — Hearts of Oak



Henry Ansu — Berekum Chelsea



MIDFIELDERS



Dominic Nsobila – Accra Lions



Razak Kasim – Great Olympics

Umar Bashiru — Karela United



Maxwell Arthur – Dreams FC



Suraj Seidu – Hearts of Oak



Gladson Awako - Hearts of Oak



FORWARDS



Evans Osei Owusu – Tema Youth



Jonah Atuquaye – Legon Cities

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak



Agyenim Boateng Mensah – Dreams FC



Maxwell Abbey Quaye — Unattached



David Abagna Sanda — Real Tamale United



