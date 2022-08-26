CHAN qualifiers: Ghana coach Annor Walker demands fair officiating against Nigeria

Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker

Ghana coach, Annor Walker is demanding fair officiating ahead of Black Galaxies' clash against Nigeria in the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Ghana reached the final qualifying round with a comprehensive victory over Benin, but Walker wasn't impressed with officiating in the second leg meeting.



“We didn’t get a fair officiating against Benin but we were able to progress. I believe Ghana will defeat Nigeria if fair officiating prevails this time around,” Walker said.



The tie is similar to the one that occurred in March between the two powerhouses when they met in the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The Black Stars won due to the away goal rule.



“The Nigerians should not think about revenge against Ghana because we eliminated them from the World Cup play-off. If they want to revenge, then it is not under my watch” he added.



The winner of the tie secures qualification to Algeria for next year's tournament.

Ghana will host the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, August 28.



Walker told Asempa FM ahead of the game; “We are playing Nigeria on Sunday and I must say we are ready for the game.



“It will be a tough game but we are prepared and I am confident that we will qualify for the CHAN tournament next year."



Ghana failed to qualify for the previous two editions.