CK Akonnor advises Asante Kotoko against the sale of Franck Etouga

CK Akonnor Kotoko Coach Former Asante Kotoko coach, CK Akonnor

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko qualify for CAF Champions League

Hearts of Oak end 2021/2022 season outside top four

Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 GPL

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Charles Akonnor, has advised the club on what to do ahead of their campaign in the upcoming 2022/2022 CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors will be returning to the CAF elite competition as representatives from Ghana having won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.

Asante Kotoko according to multiple reports, have agreed on a deal to sell striker, Franck Etouga Mbella, but CK Akonnor has advised against that decision urging the club to keep their current squad for Africa.

“Kotoko must keep their current players especially Franck Thierry Mbella Etouga and other top players.

“Kotoko must keep their quality if they want to make an impact in the CAF Champions League campaign”, he said as reported by footballghana.com.

CK Akonnor is the last Asante Kotoko coach who played in the group stages of a CAF African competition.

His team exited the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2019.

