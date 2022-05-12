CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

GFA sacked CK Akonnor as Black Stars

CK Akonnor speaks after losing Black Stars job



Ghana qualify to 2022 FIFA World Cup



Former Ghana international, Charles Akonnor has broken his silence after losing his job as the Black Stars coach in 2021.



CK Akonnor and his entire backroom staff were shown the exit door after Ghana's poor performances in two FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Akonnor however says that he not holding a grudge against the team as he states that he is still a big fan of the Black Stars because of his citizenship status as a Ghanaian.



“I still support the Black Stars. I’m a Ghanaian. I love my country. I was once the coach [and] it didn’t go well. It doesn’t mean anything. I am just not too happy with certain things but my love for my country still goes on,” he told 3Sports.

The former Black Stars captain was appointed to take charge of the team following the expiration of the contract for James Kwasi Appiah.



Akonnor guided the team in 10 matches where he won four of them and lost four and was replaced by Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac who was also sacked after supervising Ghana's worst-ever performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







