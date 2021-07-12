CK Akonnor congratulates Samuel Boadu after Hearts' Premier League triumph

Head coach of the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Head coach of the Black Stars, Charles Akonnor has congratulated Accra Hearts of Oak and head coach Samuel Boadu for winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

The Ghanaian giants, won the domestic top-flight that has eluded the club for so many years on Sunday, July 11, 2021 after sharing the spoils with Liberty Professionals in matchday 33 of the season.



Hearts of Oak were held to a 1-1 draw by the Scientific Soccer lads at the Accra Sports Stadium. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh opened the scoring before Liberty restored parity.



The last time the Phobians won the league title was in 2009 under Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.



The draw against the Scientific Soccer lads means Hearts of Oak have clinched the league title for the first time in 12-years despite having a game in hand.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, Akonnor, who coached Hearts of Oak in 2012 celebrated the success chalked by his former employers and congratulated colleague, Samuel Boadu for delivering the club’s 21st league title.



“Massive congratulations to Hearts of Oak and colleague coach Samuel Boadu for winning the Ghana Premier League. Well done,” he tweeted.

