CK Akonnor failed due to player interference by Kurt Okraku's GFA - George Afriyie

A former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president, George Afriyie has said the interference of player selection to the Black Stars was the reason behind the failure of CK Akonnor.

Akonnor, who replaced Kwesi Appiah in January 2020 on a two-year deal was shown the exit door in September 2021 after Black Stars shaky start of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Whiles in office, multiple reports emerged that members of the FA are interfering in the job of Akonnor whiles players were imposed on the gaffer.



According to George Afriyie, after the dismissal of Kwesi Appiah as the team’s coach, it was ideal for Kurt Okraku to appoint someone who would help him achieve his vision of improving the national team.



In his view, CK Akonnor was not the perfect replacement for Kwesi Appiah but was quick to suggest that given the circumstances, Akonnor was better as compared to the performances under coach Milovan Rajevac in the AFCON.

“You must always bear in mind that your next appointment fits in your vision,” he told Accra based Happy FM.



“I entreated everyone during my interviews to support CK Akonnor, although believe CK wasn’t ready yet to be given the job. I also advised that he should be left alone to do his job only that will he be successful. Along the line, the President (Kurt Okraku) granted an interview insinuating that, gone were the days only coaches were involved in the selection of the national team. This proves that CK Akonnor struggled with officials during call-ups.



He added, “I don’t agree with people who say suggest CK wasn’t doing well so he should be sacked. We need to consider the matches he played and the Covid implications which limited his asses to certain players he wanted. That was against the crop of players Milo had at his disposal. Using that basis to sack Ck was unfair to him. I personally think we pressed the panic button too early."



Meanwhile, Chris Hughton, who is a former West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur manager is in line to become the next manager of the Black Stars.