CK Akonnor has received seven months of his salary - Mustapha Ussif

Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has confirmed to the media that Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has been paid for the past seven months since he has been in office.

The Sector minister made mention of this in an interview with the media after the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of sports infrastructure for the hosting and of the African Games in 2023.



“Since my assumption in office, CK Akonnor has been paid for seven months”, the Sports Minister told pressmen after the sod cutting for the construction.



In April this year the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, ordered the payment of five months of Coach Akonnor’s $20,000-a-month salary while Duncan received seven months of his salary, estimated at $70,000.

Coach Akonnor and his assistant were engaged by the GFA in January 2020, with the ministry expected to pay their monthly salary through an arrangement with the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC).



The former Black Stars captain has been at the helm of affairs for the senior national team for about 12 months and is expected to earn $25,000 per month pay.