CK Akonnor hopes European clubs release players for AFCON in January

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor

As the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to start in January, Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor is hoping European clubs will release players for the tournament.

The AFCON which was held in the summer of 2019 in Egypt has been scheduled to take place in January 2022.



According to CAF, the move to play the tournament in January 2022 is as a result of unfavorable weather conditions in Cameroon in the summer.



Black Stars coach Akonnor hopes the change will not affect his team selection as the European leagues will be in full session during the AFCON tournament.



“I do not have a favorite team in the draw, but I hope that the European clubs will help us by leaving their players for us during the tournament next January because it is an official tournament and we have permission for that from FIFA.”

He added: “We are ready for any competitor who will fall with us in the draw. We have been preparing for a long time and are ready for the African Nations Cup.”



“We have a good team, and we are able to win the title,” he stressed.



Ghana has been drawn in Group C with Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.