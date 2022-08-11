0
CK Akonnor makes shocking admission about his Black Stars era

Thu, 11 Aug 2022

Former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has disclosed that he had difficulties naming players for the Black Stars during his tenure.

CK Akonnor who was privileged to have both played and coached Ghana’s senior national team stated that the team was going through a tough time when he took over as coach.

According to him, he had no clue about the number of players to invite when he was head coach of the Black Stars.

Black Stars at my time was struggling, the whole team was not stable, and sometimes when making call up you don’t even know how many players to call,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“At Black Stars, it was a different story and one day I will tell it,” he added.

CK Akonnor took over from coach Kwesi Appiah and managed 10 matches which he won four, lost four, and drew two. He was later replaced by Milovan Rajevac.

He was sacked after a shaky start to the 2022 World Cup qualification.

