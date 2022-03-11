CK Akonnor must come clear on Kurt Okraku interfering in a coach's job - Karim Zito

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

CK Akonnor sacked as Black Stars coach

GFA boss urged to stay away from player selection



Karim Zito wants Akonnor to explain Kurt Okraku’s mistake



Head coach of Ghana’s under 20 side, Karim Zito has called on former Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor to clear the air on interference from Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku.



During Akonnor’s time as head coach of the Black Stars, it was reported that Kurt Okraku was influencing player call-ups.



However, Zito disclosed that an advice from the GFA President to a coach cannot be termed as interference.

According to him, “advising you to do something is not a bad issue, so this issue I even told one of our coach educator, Professor Mintah that I don’t understand it when it comes to football.”



“I don’t know how people came about that interference from Kurt to CK. Unless CK comes out and says it,” he told Adom TV.



Karim Zito who led the Black Satellites to win the U-20 AFCON noted in an interview that he has struggled to comprehend what people term as interference of a coach's job from the GFA boss.



The Dream FC Technical Manager explained that despite having much knowledge on football he always welcomes the advice of others which he does not consider as interference.



“I have in-depth knowledge about the job so when I advise you to do something, then you turn round to say people are interfering in your job, I don’t understand that,” Zito stated.